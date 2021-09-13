Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $901.09 million, a P/E ratio of -38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.