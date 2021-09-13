Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $410.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,715. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.76 and its 200-day moving average is $432.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

