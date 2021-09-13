Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Down 28% This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $430.00 million and approximately $49.82 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00040602 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007751 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015502 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.