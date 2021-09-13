Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,340.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,340 ($30.57) and last traded at GBX 2,178.55 ($28.46), with a volume of 25505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280 ($29.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,715.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,543.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £892.14 million and a PE ratio of 47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Alpha FX Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.