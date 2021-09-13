Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 1,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

TKNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

