Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bessemer Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $40.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,878.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,749.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,456.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

