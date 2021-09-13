Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded up $40.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,878.73. 43,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,749.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,456.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

