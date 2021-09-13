Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $200,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $7,721,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded up $29.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,867.70. 32,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,749.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,456.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.