Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $29.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,867.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,749.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,456.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

