Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $26.14 on Monday, reaching $2,843.66. 26,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,707.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,416.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

