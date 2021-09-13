Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.85 on Monday, reaching $2,839.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,707.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,416.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.