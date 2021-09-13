Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.4% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $13,674,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $27.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,844.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,707.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,416.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.