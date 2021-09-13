Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $901,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 162.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

GOOGL stock traded up $20.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,838.27. 11,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,707.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2,416.45. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

