Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,817.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,707.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,416.45. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

