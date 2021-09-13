Alphr finance (ALPHR) Trading 25.2% Lower This Week

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $18,372.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00122385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00174727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.11 or 0.99745201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.20 or 0.07146402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00925067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

