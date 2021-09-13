Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.65

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 370155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSMY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0297 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

