Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 20506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 176.65, a current ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$209.46 million and a P/E ratio of -493.75.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

