Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 36.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $10,324,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 46,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

