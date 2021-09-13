Altria Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 473,339 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the typical volume of 33,216 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 387,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,021. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

