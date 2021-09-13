Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

ASGTF stock remained flat at $$51.63 during midday trading on Monday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

