Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$65.11. 155,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,726. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$47.10 and a 1-year high of C$68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.82%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

