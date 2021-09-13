Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $21.48

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $23.05. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 8,214 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 215.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

