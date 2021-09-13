Amarin Co. plc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.30 on Monday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 530.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 706,185 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.