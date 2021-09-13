Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,465.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,329.10. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.