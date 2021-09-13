Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells $119,203.32 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $119,203.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 333,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,055. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

