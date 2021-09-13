América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,677,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 322,779 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 380,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.87 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

