American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Billion

Sep 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce sales of $9.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.57 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $30.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.58 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

