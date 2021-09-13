American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,215 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $239.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

