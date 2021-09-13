American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 29,680 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

ATSG stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

