American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 42,487 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Marten Transport worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 51.4% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 56.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MRTN opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.