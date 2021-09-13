American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 71,291 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 696,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 897,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 5,194,822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 599,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,039,000 after buying an additional 480,754 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.75 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

