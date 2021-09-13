American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,832 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.