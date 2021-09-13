American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $176.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.25.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

