American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

NYSE NIO opened at $37.98 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.