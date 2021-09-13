American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,327 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of NOW worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOW by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

NOW stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

