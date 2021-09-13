American Century Companies Inc. Buys 20,982 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Kraton worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kraton by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kraton by 33.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.44. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

