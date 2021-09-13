American Century Companies Inc. Buys 24,346 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $1,490,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $5,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.89%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

