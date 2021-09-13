American Century Companies Inc. Buys 62,526 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

