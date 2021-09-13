American Century Companies Inc. Buys 8,559 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of AMERISAFE worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,589 shares during the period. S&T Bank raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,028 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,458,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF opened at $56.30 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

