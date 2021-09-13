American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $6,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 43.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 11.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $145.07 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $162.17. The stock has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

