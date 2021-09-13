American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $70.49 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

