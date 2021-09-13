American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

