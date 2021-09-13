American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

