American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in The Western Union by 37.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $21.09 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

