American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 281.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

JEF stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

