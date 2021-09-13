American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $121.12 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

