American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $115.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

