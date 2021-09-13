American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,097,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $390.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.50 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

