American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of ProPetro worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

