American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $22.81 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.